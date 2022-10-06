Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 3.9% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after buying an additional 83,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,840,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.91. The stock had a trading volume of 32,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,701. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

