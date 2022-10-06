Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 87,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 31,139 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 263,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,676,000 after buying an additional 39,962 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.83. 338,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,816,941. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $78.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.97.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.