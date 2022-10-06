Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 435 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,963,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,567,000 after purchasing an additional 795,673 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 714,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 302.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,964,000 after purchasing an additional 237,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 62,453 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITA stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.24. 327,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.46. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

