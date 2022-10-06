JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $29.06. 222,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,490. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.57. JOYY has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of JOYY

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JOYY will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth $4,926,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in JOYY by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after purchasing an additional 906,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in JOYY by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 308,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.