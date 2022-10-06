JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2022

JOYY (NASDAQ:YYGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

JOYY Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $29.06. 222,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,490. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.57. JOYY has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JOYY will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JOYY

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth $4,926,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in JOYY by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after purchasing an additional 906,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in JOYY by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 308,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.