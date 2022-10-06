JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Price Target to GBX 195

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 195 ($2.36) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

EIHDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 296 ($3.58) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 470 ($5.68) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of EIHDF stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. 888 has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

