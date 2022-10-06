JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 3,000 Price Target for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.62% from the stock’s current price.

SHEL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) price objective on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,941.40 ($35.54).

Shell Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Shell stock traded down GBX 64 ($0.77) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,314.50 ($27.97). The stock had a trading volume of 11,638,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,486,169. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,251.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,205.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The company has a market capitalization of £165.75 billion and a PE ratio of 547.28.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

