JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Target Price to GBX 1,240

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,240 ($14.98) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CBGPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Investec raised Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,140 ($13.77) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPY traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,469. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.