JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,540 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,814.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,446,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,909,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888,421 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,511,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 585,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,917,000 after buying an additional 95,485 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 525,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,640,000 after acquiring an additional 89,882 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 523,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.26. 38,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,548. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54.

