JumpToken Price Reaches $2.84 on Exchanges (JMPT)

JumpToken (JMPT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. One JumpToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.84 or 0.00014077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JumpToken has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and $59,146.00 worth of JumpToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JumpToken has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JumpToken Token Profile

JumpToken’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. JumpToken’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,820,000 tokens. JumpToken’s official Twitter account is @jumptask_app and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JumpToken is www.jumptask.io.

Buying and Selling JumpToken

According to CryptoCompare, “JumpToken (JMPT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. JumpToken has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JumpToken is 2.83470089 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $20,455.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jumptask.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JumpToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JumpToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JumpToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

