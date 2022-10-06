Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,200

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.00) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JTKWY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com to €17.60 ($17.96) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($60.42) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,840.92.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Price Performance

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.03. 549,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,892. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $16.78.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

