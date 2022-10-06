Kalissa Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $224,550.00 (KALI)

Kalissa (KALI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. Kalissa has a market cap of $320,933.26 and $224,550.00 worth of Kalissa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalissa token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kalissa has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Kalissa Token Profile

Kalissa launched on November 23rd, 2021. Kalissa’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,000,000 tokens. Kalissa’s official website is kalissa.io. Kalissa’s official message board is medium.com/@kalissa/what-is-kalissa-and-why-is-it-different-ea522e2c20ac. Kalissa’s official Twitter account is @kalissaparis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kalissa is https://reddit.com/r/kalissa-nft.

Kalissa Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kalissa (KALI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Kalissa has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kalissa is 0.00745228 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $205,082.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kalissa.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalissa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalissa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalissa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

