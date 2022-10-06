Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $23.13

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.13, but opened at $24.15. Karooooo shares last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 43 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KARO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Karooooo from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Karooooo from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Karooooo Trading Up 3.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $512.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $51.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.64 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 24.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Karooooo by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

