Kart Racing League (KRL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $180,755.33

Kart Racing League (KRL) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Kart Racing League has traded 44.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kart Racing League has a market capitalization of $180,755.33 and $29,264.00 worth of Kart Racing League was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kart Racing League token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.



Kart Racing League Profile

Kart Racing League (CRYPTO:KRL) is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2021. Kart Racing League’s total supply is 3,688,268,395 tokens. The official message board for Kart Racing League is medium.com/@kartracingnft. The official website for Kart Racing League is www.kartracingleague.com. Kart Racing League’s official Twitter account is @kartracingnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kart Racing League is https://reddit.com/r/kartracingleague.

Kart Racing League Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kart Racing League (KRL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Kart Racing League has a current supply of 3,688,268,395.060476 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kart Racing League is 0.0000502 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kartracingleague.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kart Racing League directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kart Racing League should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kart Racing League using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

