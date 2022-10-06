KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 137.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,489,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 861,159 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $104,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,738,812 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $331,101,000 after purchasing an additional 108,425 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the second quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 133,735 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 239,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Oracle Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.20. 177,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,312,230. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

