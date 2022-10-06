KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,342 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.18% of Synopsys worth $83,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,268,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 90.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after purchasing an additional 347,807 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,922,000 after acquiring an additional 300,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,783,090,000 after purchasing an additional 281,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $324.26. The stock had a trading volume of 23,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,729. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.40.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.46.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

