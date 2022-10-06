KBC Group NV Has $53.03 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,841 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 329,533 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $53,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after purchasing an additional 192,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,013 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,146,885,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $89.12. The stock had a trading volume of 283,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122,591. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.53 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.62.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.48.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.