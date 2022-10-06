KBC Group NV Has $75.99 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $75,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 141.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.95. 26,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.37 and its 200-day moving average is $160.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

