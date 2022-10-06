KBC Group NV Purchases 337,736 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,017,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337,736 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $125,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $31.69. 1,014,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,846,788. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $254.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

