KBC Group NV Sells 478,058 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 478,058 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $90,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,501,680. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.51. The company has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

