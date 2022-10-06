Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €520.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €520.00 ($530.61) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s previous close.

KER has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €584.00 ($595.92) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($841.84) target price on Kering in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €605.00 ($617.35) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) price objective on Kering in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) target price on Kering in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Price Performance

Shares of EPA KER traded down €15.90 ($16.22) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €464.60 ($474.08). 251,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €520.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €515.35. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($425.92).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.