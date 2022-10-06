Kessler Investment Group LLC Invests $189,000 in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.07.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.6 %

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.36. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $75.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.