Kessler Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,436 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,301,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,072,000 after acquiring an additional 277,333 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,628,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 60.5% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,256,000 after acquiring an additional 979,467 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 988,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,871,000 after acquiring an additional 161,720 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northland Securities raised shares of Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $70.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

