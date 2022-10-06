Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 3,477 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,325,000 after buying an additional 3,865,185 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,266,000 after buying an additional 588,841 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,799,000 after purchasing an additional 452,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $685,157,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average is $66.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.