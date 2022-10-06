Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 9,739 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Kessler Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 281,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 709,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 231,618 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 863.8% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 159,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 142,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $25.11.

