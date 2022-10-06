Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Insider Sells £758,573.20 in Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) insider Jon Hauck sold 31,346 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($29.24), for a total transaction of £758,573.20 ($916,594.01).
Jon Hauck also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 22nd, Jon Hauck sold 200 shares of Keywords Studios stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,336 ($28.23), for a total transaction of £4,672 ($5,645.24).
Keywords Studios Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Keywords Studios stock traded up GBX 34.66 ($0.42) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,400.66 ($29.01). The stock had a trading volume of 179,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,197. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,434.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,371.86. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 4,550.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. Keywords Studios plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,148 ($38.04).
KWS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($41.69) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.
About Keywords Studios
Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
