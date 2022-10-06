Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.62.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.97. 18,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $111.90 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.91.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

