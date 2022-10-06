Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Insider Buys $187,401.48 in Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) insider Jamie Welch bought 5,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.97 per share, with a total value of $187,401.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,894,053 shares in the company, valued at $95,416,927.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jamie Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Jamie Welch bought 24,750 shares of Kinetik stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.60 per share, with a total value of $905,850.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Jamie Welch acquired 1,100 shares of Kinetik stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.53 per share, with a total value of $42,383.00.

Kinetik Stock Performance

KNTK opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.60, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.78.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $1.78. The firm had revenue of $335.57 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

