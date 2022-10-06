KingPad (CROWN) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $81,679.35

KingPad (CROWN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. KingPad has a market capitalization of $81,679.35 and approximately $63,512.00 worth of KingPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KingPad has traded down 79.8% against the dollar. One KingPad token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KingPad alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145867 BTC.

About KingPad

KingPad’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. KingPad’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000 tokens. KingPad’s official website is kingpad.co. KingPad’s official Twitter account is @kingpadco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KingPad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KingPad (CROWN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KingPad has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KingPad is 0.08596073 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $21.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kingpad.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KingPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KingPad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KingPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KingPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KingPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.