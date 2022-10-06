KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Stock Price Down 10.3%

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

KLDiscovery Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.19 million during the quarter. KLDiscovery had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%.

KLDiscovery Company Profile

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

