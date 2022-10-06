KOLnet Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (KOLNET)

KOLnet (KOLNET) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. KOLnet has a total market capitalization of $31,300.26 and approximately $27,881.00 worth of KOLnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOLnet token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KOLnet has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KOLnet Profile

KOLnet’s launch date was June 28th, 2022. KOLnet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,450,000 tokens. KOLnet’s official website is www.kolnet.io. KOLnet’s official Twitter account is @kolnet_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOLnet

According to CryptoCompare, “KOLnet (KOLNET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. KOLnet has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KOLnet is 0.00133722 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $37.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at www.kolnet.io.”

