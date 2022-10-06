Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.98

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.98 and last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 109864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.85 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.91%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.