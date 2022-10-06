Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.98

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.98 and last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 109864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ADRNY. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.85 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. Analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.91%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

