Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Holdings Trimmed by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 706,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,567,000 after buying an additional 79,182 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

