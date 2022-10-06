Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 0.1 %

KFY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.75. 3,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,901. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.99.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after acquiring an additional 285,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 406.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 278,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 11.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after purchasing an additional 186,361 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 31.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 590,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,337,000 after acquiring an additional 142,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Korn Ferry by 36.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,561,000 after acquiring an additional 120,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

