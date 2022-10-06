Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Stock Price Up 4%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Rating) shares rose 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 44,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 85,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Kraken Robotics Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$82.49 million and a PE ratio of -14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

