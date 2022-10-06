Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $46,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,592.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $613,190 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,173. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.74. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Articles

