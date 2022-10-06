Kromatika (KROM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million

Kromatika (KROM) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Kromatika has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $33,012.00 worth of Kromatika was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kromatika token can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kromatika has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kromatika Profile

Kromatika’s launch date was November 10th, 2021. Kromatika’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,280,675 tokens. Kromatika’s official Twitter account is @kromatikafi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kromatika is kromatika.finance. The Reddit community for Kromatika is https://reddit.com/r/kromatikafinance/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kromatika’s official message board is kromatika-finance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kromatika

According to CryptoCompare, “Kromatika (KROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kromatika has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 80,280,675 in circulation. The last known price of Kromatika is 0.02584326 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $33,296.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kromatika.finance.”

