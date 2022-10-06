Krypton DAO Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million (KRD)

Krypton DAO (KRD) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Krypton DAO has a market cap of $2.21 million and $4.81 million worth of Krypton DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Krypton DAO has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Krypton DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Krypton DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145889 BTC.

Krypton DAO Profile

Krypton DAO launched on April 5th, 2022. Krypton DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,287,192 tokens. Krypton DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@kryptonhomes. Krypton DAO’s official Twitter account is @krd-token-information-34032c41b6c3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Krypton DAO is krypton.homes.

Krypton DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Krypton DAO (KRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Krypton DAO has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 102,457,125 in circulation. The last known price of Krypton DAO is 0.32734136 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5,315,330.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://krypton.homes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krypton DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krypton DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krypton DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krypton DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krypton DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.