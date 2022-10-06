Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,954 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,954 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 30,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after acquiring an additional 504,363 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $103.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

