Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Raised to $95.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Shares of LW opened at $82.15 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $83.65. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.37.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 5,144,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,259 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,606,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,750,000 after acquiring an additional 30,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,823,000 after buying an additional 799,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

