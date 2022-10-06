Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,036,817.08 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 80,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $1,036,817.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,022,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,212,767.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 9,663 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $125,908.89.

On Monday, September 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 11,192 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $142,474.16.

On Thursday, September 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,635 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $20,846.25.

On Thursday, July 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 7,527 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $91,829.40.

On Monday, July 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 1,925 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $22,137.50.

NASDAQ:LAZY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.90. 134,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.78.

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.88). Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.67% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $373.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lazydays by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 789,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 101,754 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lazydays by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lazydays from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

