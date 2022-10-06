LBG Media (LON:LBG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $68.38

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.38 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.82), with a volume of 25116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.57 ($0.84).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of LBG Media in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of LBG Media from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get LBG Media alerts:

LBG Media Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.37 million and a P/E ratio of 3,478.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.47.

LBG Media Company Profile

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher worldwide. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LBG Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LBG Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.