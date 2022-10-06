LeagueDAO (LEAG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,734.00

LeagueDAO (LEAG) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, LeagueDAO has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. LeagueDAO has a market cap of $659,830.11 and $16,734.00 worth of LeagueDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LeagueDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,118.71 or 1.00004644 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002358 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00049738 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009942 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00063370 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021851 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004863 BTC.

About LeagueDAO

LEAG is a token. Its launch date was October 9th, 2021. LeagueDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,962,539 tokens. The official website for LeagueDAO is leaguedao.com. The official message board for LeagueDAO is medium.com/leaguedao. LeagueDAO’s official Twitter account is @leaguedao.

LeagueDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LeagueDAO (LEAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. LeagueDAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LeagueDAO is 0.00138083 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $691.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://leaguedao.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LeagueDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LeagueDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LeagueDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

