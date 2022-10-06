Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 63.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 106.7% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 1.3 %

PAAS stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -129.03%.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.