Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $79.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $73.63 and a 52 week high of $179.27. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,152,000 after buying an additional 31,902 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,584,000 after purchasing an additional 848,476 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 13.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,258,000 after acquiring an additional 776,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,634,000 after purchasing an additional 109,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

