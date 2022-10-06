LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $580,115.60 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $580,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,584,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,259,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 0.5 %

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $209.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LFST shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.