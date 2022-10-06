LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $580,115.60 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2022

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $580,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,584,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,259,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 0.5 %

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.65.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $209.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LFST shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.