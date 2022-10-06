Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Position Lifted by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,131,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,750 shares during the quarter. Lineage Cell Therapeutics accounts for approximately 3.2% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCTX. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 43.5% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 75,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of LCTX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.24. 5,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,188. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $210.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

(Get Rating)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.