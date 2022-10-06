Lingose (LING) Price Reaches $0.0094 on Exchanges

Lingose (LING) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Lingose token can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lingose has traded down 34.1% against the dollar. Lingose has a total market cap of $7.72 million and $1.62 million worth of Lingose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lingose alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003231 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00145149 BTC.

About Lingose

Lingose’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 825,000,000 tokens. Lingose’s official website is lingose.games. Lingose’s official Twitter account is @lingosegame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lingose

According to CryptoCompare, “Lingose (LING) is a cryptocurrency . Lingose has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Lingose is 0.00941631 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,400,768.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lingose.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lingose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lingose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lingose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lingose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lingose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.