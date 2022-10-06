Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 835,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,394,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 640,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,682,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Littelfuse by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,351,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 354,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,413,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,606. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.58 and its 200-day moving average is $244.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.31. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $194.72 and a one year high of $334.84. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $618.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.