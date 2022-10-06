Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,268,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,776 shares during the quarter. Logistics Innovation Technologies comprises 2.2% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 5.32% of Logistics Innovation Technologies worth $22,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,173,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,208,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LITT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,013. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Company Profile

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

